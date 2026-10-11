‘Britain's Got Talent’ bosses plan to bring Piers Morgan back on panel

Britain's Got Talent (BGT) wants to bring Piers Morgan back to the judging panel.

The ITV talent show will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year and in honour of the milestone, producers are keen to bring the talk show host back for a guest stint during the audition stages of the competition.

He was was one of the original panellists alongside current judges Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden but left in 2010.

It is also hoped that memorable former contestants, such as first winner Paul Potts and 2009 runner-up Susan Boyle, will return to sing during the live shows.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, “A 20th anniversary extravaganza is in the works as producers work out which familiar faces to bring back to celebrate the huge milestone.”

“Simon, Piers and Amanda had such fun chemistry,” they told the outlet, adding, “The idea would be to bring Piers back as a guest judge for the January auditions.”

“Then the former acts, like Susan Boyle and Paul Potts, would appear later in the year for the live shows,” the source spilled.

For the 10th anniversary in 2017, previous high-profile contestants including Diversity and Stavros Flatley performed.

Amanda recently spoke of how proud she is that BGT is hitting its 20th anniversary milestone.

The 55-year-old star told Digital Spy, "I can't believe I'm still there. My daughter is 20 and I look at her and just go, 'That is what 20 looks like.' It is amazing. To get to do 20 years on the show has been brilliant.”

"Britain's Got Talent has really changed over 20 years. We have had lots of bedroom auditions. Now you find more people through social media. But even with all the things that have changed, it's still a show you sit down and watch with your family,” she mentioned.

"We have changed people's lives, genuinely. You don't have to win it for it to change your life.

"I have kept in touch with so many of the contestants who didn't win and they are smashing it. They never went back to their normal jobs and they're doing what they love and getting paid to do it. That's incredible,” Amanda Holden said of how Britain’s Got Talent changed lives of the contestants over the years.