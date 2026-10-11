Hugh Hefner's ex Holly Madison breaks silence on controversial 'Playmates' movie amid backlash

Holly Madison is weighing in on the controversial upcoming Playmates movie, based on the late Hugh Hefner's Playboy universe.

​The 46-year-old TV personality, who is referred to as Hugh Hefner's "number one girlfriend" when they dated in the early 2000s, showed her support for the film and said she is expecting a good result from the hands of its writer and director, Lorraine Nicholson.

​For those unaware, Playboy universe refers to Hugh Hefner's lifestyle empire and his Playboy magazine founded in 1953. It began as a simple men's magazine that later transformed into a massive pop-culture empire.

​Madison, who knows the Playmates writer, told TMZ that she thinks Lorraine is a "wonderful writer."

​The former girlfriend of Hefner also noted that she refrains from keeping her mind closed when people share their side of the story likewise, others have kept their minds open when Madison shared her stories about her life in the Playboy Mansion.

Holly Madison with Hugh Hefner

​She remarked, "I love Lily-Rose Depp, too. I can’t wait to see it."

​Depp is set to play Anna, a 1990s Playmate hopeful vying to be Playmate of the Month at the Playboy Mansion.

​Madison's remark came after Hefner's third wife, Crystal Harris, requested Jessica Biel to pull out of the project, as she will be playing the Playboy founder's wife role in the coming-of-age drama.