Prince William wages act of war? ‘He’s against the King’s wishes’

Prince William is currently doing something that many are calling an alleged ‘act of war’ against this father King Charles whose made is wishes abundantly clear.

For those unaware of these ‘wishes’ they are in reference to the King’s efforts to settle the storm between his sons. However, the prince seems intent on acting like the Duke of Sussex does not exist.

A well placed source touched on this in greater detail during their chat with Closer Online.

During that chat they said, the King has given the orders, behind the scenes “for this feud to be squashed,” but “as everyone knows, William is refusing to come to the table.”

They even say, “he’s stopped complaining about Harry and Meghan and is now acting like they don’t even exist instead.”

To make matters worse, not even courtiers are able to get through to him because “the courtiers are trying to get them together to talk about doing some sort of tribute to Diana, and Harry is all for it, but William’s refused.”

Before signing off they say, “it’s not just Harry and Meghan that William is disrespecting; he’s openly going against the King’s wishes by continuing to act as though Harry and Meghan are banished when they’re clearly right there at his doorstep.”