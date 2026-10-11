Kelly Clarkson slams NYC store for treating her like Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'

Kelly Clarkson just lived a Pretty Woman moment in real life but not the best kind.

The 44-year-old singer took to her X account on Saturday and shared her recent disappointing encounter at a store in New York City similar to the one Julia Roberts’ character Vivian experienced in the 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman.

The mom of two shared, “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me."

Before spilling the name of the shop, Kelly said firmly, “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale."

The I'd Be Lyin singer then called her fans to visit the store, “if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman."

“For sure, check it out," she noted, adding a thumbs-down emoji.

The reference in the post is pointing to the famous scene in Pretty Woman in which Julia Roberts’ character Vivian goes to a clothing boutique and the salesperson refuses to show her the more expensive items because she apparently looked like someone who could not afford it.