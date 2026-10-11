King Charles' suspicion of Prince Harry spirals: ‘It was inevitable’

King Charles’ apprehension just grew ten-fold in recent weeks and the reason is Princess Diana’s brother and the memoir he released, painting the monarch allegedly, as a cold hearted man who relished in the death of the People’s Princess.

Not even his own son has been spared from suspicion because a well-placed source just admitted that he fears Prince Harry had a hand in making this happen. Whether by his silence towards the matter, or potentially via secret support.

While talking to RadarOnline they admitted openly that there “is inevitably suspicion about Harry's influence” because of the ‘timing’, but it’s not just that. Its “his closeness to Charles [Spencer]” they admit, and “the fact that security is once again such an important issue for him.”

There’s also the fact that “Charles talking about Diana's experience while simultaneously arguing that Harry and Meghan need protection inevitably strengthens Harry's case in the court of public opinion,” according to the insider.

However, near the end, one thing the insider made sure to offer a disclaimer on is that, “nobody is suggesting Harry wrote the book. Charles has been very clear that this is his account.” But “within royal circles there are questions about whether conversations between uncle and nephew have helped shape the wider argument now surrounding it.”