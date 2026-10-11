Royal expert's predictions about Meghan Markle finally come true?

Meghan Markle shared stunning photos with Malala with major announcement.

A royal expert recently made shocking predictions about Meghan Markle and it seems these are coming true with latest announcement by the Duchess.

Royal expert Rob Shuter reflected on Meghan’s meeting with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, and claimed it was no accidental celebrity sighting.

Citing the royal insiders, Rob claimed that Meghan’s meeting with Malala was a carefully calculated announcement of the Duchess next chapter.

The royal source told Rob, “She chose Malala because she wants to be taken seriously as a humanitarian.”

The expert went on saying, Meghan Markle’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana famously championed landmine victims. Angelina Jolie reinvented herself through humanitarian work, and now Meghan wants her own defining cause.

Rob Shuter continued girls’ education, which she has previously championed alongside Malala, offers an obvious opportunity.

Now as Meghan has announced partnership with Malala, the royal expert’s predictions finally came true.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared stunning photos with Malala with major announcement.

The post reads, “When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this.” – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex & Malala Yousafzai

“This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education,” it further said.