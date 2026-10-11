‘KPop Demon Hunters’ song ‘Golden’ achieves another music milestone

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters has won Best Original Song at the 2026 World Soundtrack Awards.

The global smash, which won a Golden Globe, a Grammy and an Oscar last awards season, scooped its latest gong on Saturday at the annual World Soundtrack Awards Ceremony and Concert, held during Film Fest Ghent, Belgium's biggest international film festival.

The song, which was written by Kim Eun-jae, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park and performed by HUNTR/X’s EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks last summer.

English composer Daniel Pemberton was named Film Composer of the Year for Project Hail Mary, The Drama, The Bad Guys 2 and Masters of the Universe.

Pemberton, known for his film, television and video game scores, has twice been nominated for an Academy Award: Best Original Song for Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 2021; and Best Original Score for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023.

For three days, international film and film music professionals gathered in the historic heart of Ghent for talks, workshops and masterclasses about the art of composing film music. The last day concluded with the awards ceremony and a live concert.

KPop Demon Hunters was released on June 20, 2025 featuring “a world-renowned K-Pop girl group balancing their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters.”