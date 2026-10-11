Keke Palmer jokes her son's sports games could get her into trouble: Here's why

Keke Palmer is looking forward to become become an overexcited sideline mom after her son will start playing sports.

In a recent chat with People, the 33-year-old actress and podcast host shared she cannot wait to cheer for her 3-year-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, during the games he will play in the future.

The doting mom said, “Something I am excited for is when I am going to be at his games and screaming from the stands. That’s what I’m ready for."

She went on to say, “I’m ready for Leo to be like Michael Phelps, okay?” she added, referring to the Olympic swimming champion. “We need some more Black boys up in the swimming leagues.”

However she added she is okay with whatever games her son would participate like golf and hockey.

“I’m ready for Leo to get up in there, and I’m open to a little Tiger Woods moment, or I’m open to a hockey moment too,” she said.

And she knows her enthusiasm might go a little out of hands.

“When I’m telling you I’m going to be going off, it’s actually going to be an issue,” she said with a laugh. “People are going to be like, ‘You can’t do this. You can’t come here and act like this,’ and I’m going to be like, ‘But this is my son.’"

For those unversed, Palmer welcomed her son Leo with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, in February 2023.