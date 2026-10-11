Princess Diana's brother plans new tensions for King Charles, Prince William

"Harry would obviously value his uncle's involvement enormously"

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer is reportedly planning new tensions for King Charles and Prince William following the release of his bombshell book about his sister.

Spencer has alleged in his memoir that the then-Prince Charles told him "rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough" following the death of Princess Diana.

The reported comments were made in an argument over whether Diana and Charles' children, Prince William and Harry, should walk behind her coffin during her funeral — something Spencer objected to, the report ⁠said.

Diana became the most photographed woman in the world after marrying Charles in a glittering ceremony in 1981. However, the marriage turned sour and the couple eventually divorced in 1996.

Now, the OK! has reported that Earl Spencer is set to 'have a role' in Prince Harry's Diana 30th Death Anniversary Documentary, and the insiders have claimed: He 'Would Be Key.'

The insider said, "Charles was approached about the film before he decided the book was the best way for him personally to tell Diana's story, but that doesn't necessarily mean the television project is now off limits to him."

"Harry would obviously value his uncle's involvement enormously, and has already secured an informal agreement for him to appear in his documentary on his mother's life and death,” the close insider said.

“Charles would be key to it as he isn't simply another commentator talking about Diana three decades later – he was Diana's younger brother, shared her childhood and delivered one of the defining speeches after her death at her funeral.”