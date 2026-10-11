Prince William twists people's arms into choosing sides: 'They're afraid to end up out of a job'

Prince Harry and Prince William has seemingly reached a point where he’s not even concerned with the image he might portray saying ‘no’ to something involving his mother.

For those unversed, Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary is salted to hit on 2027, and while the world already expects a Diaan doc from her youngest son, her oldest refuses to budge.

This is holding through even when unrelated media professionals reach out to the royal, for his ‘personal’ tribute.

A well placed insider even spoke to Closer Online and got pretty candid.

According to them, “Harry made no secret of his interest in doing some sort of film or TV series about their mother in honour of the coming anniversary, and it will be a terrible look if it’s done without any input from William. Almost everyone agrees they should be putting on a united front, not least because it’s what the King wants.”

However, the issue remains that “William is immovable,” even “to the point where people are feeling like they’re being forced to pick William or Charles’ side, and a lot of people are afraid to make the wrong choice and end up out of a job.”

While the insider admits, “that may sound dramatic, but the reality is emotions are running very high. There is a sense, especially with William, that he’s keeping score, and you are either with him or against him. That’s how intense this is for him.”

The reaction hasn’t even been sitting well with Harry because the source claims he expected “it would eventually be water under the bridge,” but “this extreme reaction is something of a shock.”

Before concluding they also say, “Harry insists he’s tried to find every possible way to say that he’s sorry, even down to telling William’s aide that he wants a sit-down to apologise, and it hasn’t made a dent in things.”