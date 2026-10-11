Luke Evans explains how working-class background gave him career advantage

Luke Evans, famed for his role in Beauty and the Beast revealed that he believes that coming from a working-class background was the real force that pushed him to succeed in life.

The Fast & Furious 6 star admitted that growing up in The Valleys in South Wales with little money taught him that “nothing is delivered to you on a silver platter”.

He explained his point of view on Wales Online, “I think if you are working class and you get the opportunity to do anything, you usually grab it with both hands and just go for it.

“There are as many people dreaming in the Valleys as there are anywhere else in the world, it's just opportunities are not so prevalent, and there are not so many of them.

“But I think that works sometimes in our favour. As a working class kid you fight for it and, if you want something desperately, you usually will keep going until you get it.”

Evans also remarked that class differences have become more noticeable and “rife within the United Kingdom”.

“It's just a little bit more toxic now I'd say,” he said, adding that many working-class people he knows feel they have fewer opportunities than those from wealthier backgrounds.

The actor also dished on how a person's upbringing can affect their future.

Evans noted, “Where you're born, how you talk, who your parents are, how big your house is, where you go to school, all informs what you may do with your life."

He further added, “Not always, because I didn't do that, but I think it definitely is the case. That's why when anyone from the Valleys does something amazing everyone's so proud and they feel a part of that success is theirs as well.”