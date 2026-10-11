Prince Harry 'worried' for Meghan Markle: Here's why

Meghan Markle and Harry moved back to Britain with their children Archie and Lilibet in August after years in US.

Prince Harry is reportedly concerned for his wife Meghan Markle following their return to Britain with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

A royal expert has made these remarks, saying Harry is fearful that Meghan may want to move back to the US if she gets “too isolated.”

Although, Harry has been out and about on public engagements in UK, Meghan, has not.

Instead, she has been keeping a low profile, with her main goal reportedly being to help her kids Archie and Lilibet settle into their new UK school.

Commenting on Meghan’s low profile, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told New Magazine: "It's a big adjustment for Meghan. I'm sure Harry would have instigated this move; it's Meghan going along with Harry as opposed to the other way around.”

Larcombe continued: "He'll no doubt be worried that if she doesn't build a life for herself and is happy, she'll want to return home. To some extent, she almost needs to be admired to have made the move, but you do wonder how she fills her days.

"Probably her biggest challenge is not to get too isolated. She won't want to be confined to the walls of their Cotswolds house."

Meghan Markle and Harry moved back to Britain with their children Archie and Lilibet in August after years in US.

Archie and Lilibet have also started school in UK.