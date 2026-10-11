Prince William warned about Harry's next potential move, advised for reconciliation

“Harry is genuinely shocked and never thought for a second that his brother would still be this angry."

The royal insiders have warned Prince William about his estranged brother Harry’s next potential move as the Duke’s continued efforts for reconciliation are being snubbed.

The Closer, citing the royal sources, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting father is forging ahead in his bid for making peace with King Charles and William.

The close confidant has told the outlet, Harry even attempting to arrange a secret meeting with William so that they can hash out their issues privately.

The sources said, “Harry is genuinely shocked and never thought for a second that his brother would still be this angry. He genuinely believed it would eventually be water under the bridge, so this extreme reaction is something of a shock.”

In this regard, the royal sources said the Duke has tried extending so many olive branches.

“Harry insists he’s tried to find every possible way to say that he’s sorry, even down to telling William’s aide that he wants a sit-down to apologise, and it hasn’t made a dent in things.”

However, there’s not even been a shred of forgiveness on William’s part.

Now, the insiders warned William, “If he’s pushed hard enough, it’s very plausible that Harry could unleash another tell-all delving into his childhood and his relationship with his brother. He’s not coming out saying that, but the possibility is looming, and it’s got a lot of people behind the palace walls pretty uncomfortable.”