'Everyone wins': Malala confirms partnership with Meghan Markle

Malala had said "Meghan and I are on the same page"

Malala Yousafzai has confirmed partnership with Meghan Markle for a major cause following their crucial meeting recently.

Meghan and Malala’s meeting had sparked reactions from the royal experts and fans.

Now, after the Duchess announced partnership, Malala has confirmed it on social media.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared stunning photos of their meeting with a joint statement.

The post reads, “When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this.” – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex & Malala Yousafzai

It further said this International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education.

Malala also took to the photo-video sharing app and confirmed the partnership with Meghan’s Archewell Philanthropies.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner reposted Meghan’s photos in her Instagram story to confirm the news.

Previously, Meghan and Malala teamed up for a virtual conversation in 2020 to mark International Day of the Girl.

They spoke about the barriers to education faced by young women.

Following their talks, Malala wrote on social media: "Meghan and I are on the same page: we both believe that when girls have access to education, everyone wins."