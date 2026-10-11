Kelly Osbourne reveals she has gained weight since ‘scary’ loss

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she's gained two stone in six months and said that she was “as shocked as anyone else” over her photos at the BRITs earlier this year.

The singer, sparking genuine concern for her health and wellbeing at the ceremony in Manchester, looked considerably slimmer while she stood on stage with her mother Sharon.

Kelly, who denies using weight loss jabs, has undoubtedly had a tough year following the death of her father Ozzy in July 2025, and her split from fiancé Sid Wilson.

But now, seven months on from her outing at the BRITs, the actress appears to be in a better place, as she revealed her new weight gain.

Kelly also admitted that she didn't have an eating disorder despite the speculation, she “just couldn't do anything for myself.”

She said. “No one knows what people are dealing with in private, I was just sad.”

“I don't wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked,” she said in an interview with The Sun.

Over the years, the British TV personality has been open about her insecurities around weight, which dates back to her teen years while starring in her family's reality show, The Osbournes.

“I got pulled into the head of the agency's office and he … gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better,” she revealed on The Osbournes podcast last year.

She also underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, calling it “the best thing I have ever done,” and credited a combination of surgery, strict diet and high-intensity interval training for shedding 85lb.

But pregnancy added another twist. When she was expecting son Sidney in 2022, Kelly gained around 100lb and developed gestational diabetes, later admitting she avoided the spotlight because of it.

“She has told people that she got skinnier for her kid. She wants to be around for her kid and play and be with her kid for a long time, and now that she lost her dad, she sees that being something even more important,” another source told the outlet.

“She doesn't want to be the weight she used to be and she is going to do whatever she needs to do to stay skinny,” it was said of Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss and gain journey.