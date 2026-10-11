Will Prince Harry reach out to key 'peacemakers' for reconciliation with Prince William?

They have continued to show up for both Prince William and Harry at important moments

Prince Harry, who has returned to Britain with his family, is eager for peace with his family including King Charles and brother William.

King Charles, who himself reunited with Harry in July, appears to have been patiently waiting for the Prince of Wales to have a change of heart.

Amid these reports, the OK, citing the family sources, has said Princess Diana's sisters 'could be the key to unlocking peace' between William and Harry amid feud.

Sarah and Jane knew William and Harry before any of the arguments, interviews, books or accusations that have subsequently divided them, the source said and added, “They've watched both boys grow into men, and they understand where some of their vulnerabilities come from because they lived through the loss that changed both of their lives.”

“Crucially, neither sister has allowed the feud to turn into a loyalty test. They haven't decided that maintaining a relationship with William means distancing themselves from Harry, or vice versa.”

Diana’s sisters have continued to show up for both of them at important moments while being ‘extremely careful not to become another faction’ in what is already an incredibly complicated family dispute, the source explained.

The insiders also claimed, “They really could be the key to unlocking peace between William and Harry and healing their rift.”