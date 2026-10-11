Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fans demand journalist ‘get acid thrown on her face’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sussex Squad recently went ham and one journalist just revealed what kind of public outcry she faced after speaking out against them.

The journalist in question is the Daily Mail’s Ms Rebecca English and the entire thing got broken down while she sat for the Palace Confidential podcast, alongside some of her co-hosts.

As for her exact words she said, “its been horrific over the years, to the extent that, if it wasn’t for the fact that this is part of my job, I wouldn’t be on social media. In fact, I don’t have any private footprint on social media apart from kind of an old Facebook account from years ago just to keep in touch with family members who are abroad because it is so awful and misogynistic.”

Watch the Video in Full:

"Ironically a lot of the people who do this seem to be die-hard female Harry and Meghan and they question your weight, your looks, your ability as a mother. I only see a fraction of it because I deliberately don’t look for it but sometimes unfortunately it coms across your social media profile and you can’t help but see it.”

Ms English also admitted that at one point its gotten so bad that she’s “had to show some of it to lawyers before because I’ve had death threats, I deserve acid thrown in my face—and when you’re in the position I am you, when you go out on public engagements, with members of the Royal Family including at that time, Harry and Meghan when they were working royals, and I’ve had some of these fans at some jobs approach me and actually verbally threaten me. So it has been pretty awful at times.”