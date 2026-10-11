Prince Harry in tears after latest humiliation: 'Absolutely crushed'

Prince Harry never imagined British people would turn against him

A royal expert has revealed that Prince Harry was ‘absolutely crushed’ after latest humiliation brought him to tears.

The Duke was booed by sections of the crowd as he watched Leicester Tigers beat Gloucester in a thrilling Gallagher PREM clash.

Following the incident, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that the humiliation brought Harry to tears.

Writing for his substack, Rob said, “Harry didn’t hear the boos. He was enjoying the match and genuinely believed everyone was happy to see him.

“It wasn’t until afterward, that the reality hit. He was absolutely crushed.”

The reaction from people was particularly painful because Harry recently returned to Britain with Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The close confidant said King Charles younger son, who moved to US after stepping down as senior royal, ‘genuinely believes the British people still love him.”

“He knows his relationship with his family is damaged, but he never imagined British people would turn against him. Finding out they were booing was devastating,” the source said.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has spent years criticizing the royal establishment, but the sources say the Duke never expected that anger to extend to the public.

“He can handle criticism from the palace. What he cannot handle is feeling rejected by his own country,” the source adds. “He was fighting back tears. Britain is still home to him.”