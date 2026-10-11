Meghan Markle extends support to her best friend: 'I'm proud'

"I’m proud of the way we are showing up," Meghan Markle said

Meghan Markle has extended her support to her best friend Kelly McKee Zajfen as they marked International Day of the Girl.

According to the People, Meghan has teamed up with 'Moms Offering More' to launch a limited-edition sweatshirt with 100 percent of proceeds supporting mothers and families in need

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess released her photo with a heartfelt statement as she showed up for Zajfen’s charity.

Zajfen is a former model who co-founded Alliance of Moms, a non-profit that supports pregnant and parenting teens in the foster care system.

Meghan said, “Small acts of care can make a big difference for parents, for caregivers, for moms.”

She further said this International Day of the Girl, “I’m proud of the way we are showing up, including with our Archewell Philanthropies collaboration with @momsofferingmore supporting families alongside @allianceofmoms and @allianceforchildrensrights.”

The Duchess added, “As Moms Offering More says: “It’s the little things.” And all of those “little things” ladder up to big support.”

Kelly also took to Instagram and shared the photos and thanked Meghan and others for their support.

“It really is the little things. Showing up for someone. Letting them know they’re seen, loved, and supported. Sometimes the smallest gestures can mean the most.

“So grateful to Meghan, Archewell Philanthropies, and @MomsOfferingMore for continuing to show up for our families with so much love and care. It means more than you know.”