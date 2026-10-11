‘Financially suicidal’ Sarah Ferguson pauses tell-all against Charles, Camilla: Here’s why

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor clearly as a ace up her sleeve and it might end up becoming one of her biggest move yet, amid this life in self-imposed exile.

Not only do sources warn Sarah ‘understands’ the dangers they reveal, “while Charles is King, publishing intimate details about the family would potentially be financial suicide and seem tasteless.”

According to RadarOnline its also been warned, “but she is looking much further ahead.”

Because as an ex-wife, whose spent decades living within Royal Lodge, before Andrew was forced to vacate the property, there “will always be publishers interested in her story,” whether that is five, 10, or 15 years from now.

They also say, “she is said to be waiting until Charles' death to make this move.”

Before concluding the same insider also claims, “her calculation now is that preserving Charles' goodwill potentially has greater value than taking a huge publishing check. She doesn't want to close a door that could conceivably provide security for herself and Andrew.”

For those unversed with what landed her in this situation, it’s all got to do with the emails leaked, linking her to a convicted child sex offender named Jeffrey Epstein. While the man in question has been dead for years, because of suicide, the Department of Justice just released the Epstein Files, and is continuing to slowly release the 3 million pages promised to the public domain to be combed through.

As of right now, no email links Fergie to any illegal behavior but her decision to call him her 'supreme friend' among other things has left her fans fuming because when the news first broke she had gone public to bash the financier, despite privately issuing an apology email later on for using the 'p' word.

Her original statement said, “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children.” But later emails revealed she wrote to him again saying, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”

The back and forth also forced a statement out of her where she claimed the apology email was done due to blackmail against her and saw her representative say, ““Like many people, she was taken in by [Epstein’s] lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”