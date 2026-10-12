Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn to Doria for Christmas celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to spend Christmas with latter’s mom.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have now moved back to the UK after spending six years in California, choose to celebrate the holiday season with Meghan‘s mother, Doria Ragland.

While it is confirmed that the family of four will not be with King Charles and the Royals on Christmas, the actual location of their holiday has not been disclosed.

It is also added that the couple will be spending Christmas with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s maternal grandmother.

“They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation,” a source told The Sunday Times.

Prince Harry had jumped right into his public engagements, whereas Meghan had been keeping a low profile.

“It’s a big adjustment for Meghan,” royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told New Magazine. “I’m sure Harry would have instigated this move; it’s Meghan going along with Harry as opposed to the other way around.”

He explained that Harry would have been “worried” that if things don’t work out for Meghan and she is not happy, they would have to return back to Montecito.

“To some extent, she almost needs to be admired to have made the move, but you do wonder how she fills her days,” the expert said.

“Probably her biggest challenge is not to get too isolated. She won’t want to be confined to the walls of their Cotswolds house.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.