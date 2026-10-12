Queen Camilla admits King Charles’ laughter reduces her to tears

Queen Camilla admits she is often disturbed by King Charles habit of interfering her reading.



Her Majesty, who is an avid reader, and is a patron of many book clubs, says she dislikes when her husband laughs out loud as she is immersed in a good read.

In the BBC's The Book That Changed My Life, Queen Camilla reveals: “Occasionally, when I'm deep in a book, I hear him roaring with laughter about something. It's very off-putting. I can't get back into my book—or I'll suddenly start weeping."

"If there's no reading, I don't think we'd even be human any longer," The Queen shared

"We left school quite young because in my day women didn't go to universities," she explained. "So I think reading has been most of my education. You learn much about people, about life. It's so important to get children reading early."

"As teenagers, you read a lot of romances," The Queen said. "It was the moment of Lady Chatterley under our pillows—reading that by torchlight. You know, the minute something's forbidden, you want to get hold of it!"