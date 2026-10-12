Prince Edward had desire for ‘two wives’ before marrying Duchess Sophie

Prince Edward once admitted to his former girlfriend that he wanted to marry to women.

The current Duke of Edinburgh, who takes great responsibility and fulfilling his royal duties, one told his former lover that he wanted to take two women as wives.

The Duke dated actress Ruthie Henshall from 1988 to 1993.

In memoir "The Showgirl and the Prince,” Ruth recalls her conversation with Edward:

"Ruth, I couldn't put you through the job,"

"If I could, I would have two wives. One for the job, and one whom I loved, because you would never want to subject the woman you love to the job."

Commenting upon this, royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital: "Honestly, this type of thinking is very standard for royal men throughout history.”

"It's why royal mistresses were so common. For most of history, official marriages have been strategic and political arrangements. But the royals are still people, and they need intimacy and companionship like anyone else."

"Edward and Sophie have been married for over 25 years though and seem genuinely well-matched," Matta added.

"Ruthie Henshall has been a renowned theatre actress for several decades and Edward loved that world," he explained. "I personally remember working with the National Youth Music Theatre of which Edward was president, so Ruthie would have been his ideal partner at the time."