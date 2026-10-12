Brooklyn Beckham shares his take on a charred Italian pasta dish

Brooklyn Beckham is getting mixed reactions online after posting a video of himself making spaghetti all’assassina.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old hot sauce entrepreneur shared the Instagram clip of a dish that is a pasta, which isn't boiled first but cooked in the sauce until it has a crispy, charred texture.

Beckham used tomato paste, Rao’s tomato sauce, store-bought stock and pre-peeled garlic, and cooked the raw pasta in the mixture until the noodles softened.

Many commenters were not impressed. One called it “basically burnt pasta with jar sauce.” Other comments that followed said it looked “vile” and “not even cooked properly.”

The criticism went on as a third said the shortcuts weren’t “real cooking,” and a fourth wrote, “That looks dreadful.”

However, some defended him, with one fan saying the dish is typical of Italy’s Puglia region and that Beckham’s version is “a quite good representation of the recipe.”

“So calm down everyone, it’s delicious,” the fan wrote.

Beckham answered the criticism with a picture of David Schwimmer as Ross from Friends, bumping his fists together in his version of giving the finger.

This isn’t the first time his cooking has drawn comments online. In August, some people were put off when he cooked pasta with seawater.

Beckham has also been in the news for his family situation. In January, he posted a long statement saying he is estranged from his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

He accused them of trying to control him and of trying to ruin his wedding to Nicola Peltz. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote.