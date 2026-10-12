Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife’s wedding to billionaire heir

Tobey Maguire has officiated ex wife, Jennifer Meyer’s wedding.



The 51-year-old actor was all hearts as owner of Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, tied the knot with married to Ogunlesi, son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi.

The couple said their vows at Meyer at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii.

Popular A-listers who attended the wedding, included Rachel Zoe and Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti, and Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Meyer was married to Maguire 2007 to 2016. The former couple share daughters Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17.

Back in 2024, Meyer announced her engagements on Instagram with the sweet caption, “YES!!!

This comes as Meyer praised Maguire for his hands on work as an ex partner.

She told PEOPLE: “We travel all together. We have every holiday together. We have every birthday all together,” Meyer said.

She added: “[Maguire] is an incredible father. He is an incredible ex-husband. And Geoff loves him and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works.”

Meyer and Maguire, who first met in 2003 during the production of his film Seabiscuit, married in 2007 and went on to have two children together.

They announced their separation in 2016, and Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, with the split finalised later that year.

By all accounts, they have remained close and committed co-parents throughout.