Kate Middleton is very aware of where her legacies lie, says friend

Kate Middleton is aware of her priorities and job, says friend.



Giovanna Fletcher, who first met the Princess of Wales during an episode of her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, praises the Royal for her rigor to bring about change,

Giovanna, 41, tells Closer: “I am in awe of Catherine. She’s absolutely incredible at what she does. She’s full of kindness and compassion, and she’s really, really smart.”

She adds of Kate: “She knows what she wants to do, where she wants her legacies to lie, and she does all she can to change things within the early years and everything around it. I’m really excited to see what she does in the years to come.”

The expert continues: “It’s so exciting. The King has done so much over the years but I think it’s going to get better and better with William and Catherine, being the new generation.”

This comes as Catherine's passion project, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, marked World Mental Health Day by reminding everyone to let kids explore in nature for a joyful tomorrow.

The statement read: "The foundations of lifelong mental health are built in the earliest years.

"For babies and young children, time in nature offers something increasingly precious: space to move freely, explore without pressure and simply be.

"In a world that often feels fast-paced, nature can provide moments of calm and stillness, as well as fun and adventure that support children’s wellbeing from the very start.

"For #WorldMentalHealthDay, we’re recognising the important role that nature can play in helping babies and young children thrive."