Shamed Andrew thinks he is better than Prince Harry: ‘No tittle tattling’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor believes he has been treated unfairly by King Charles.



The former Duke of York, who is currently resigning in Sandringham after being evicted from the Royal Lodge this February, vouches he has always been loyal to the throne.

A royal source tells Daily Mail: "He always has felt that his nephew has been treated leniently compared to himself, especially as Andrew has remained loyal to the throne and would never do anything that would cause trouble.

"That's very unlike Harry and Meg's stone-throwing and tittle-tattling across the Pond. The wider family feels he deserves credit for not rocking the royal boat,” they added.

This comes as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced court appearance to give evidnece in fraud trial as potential dates for his testimony leaked.

A preliminary timetable for the upcoming trial has reportedly pencilled in four potential dates for the British monarch's younger brother.

December 10 and December 14, 2026, have been listed as the primary dates for his testimony, while the court has also designated December 17 and December 21, 2026, as alternative options should the trial schedule face any delays.

King Charles has not only ousted his brother from the royal fold and stripped off all the privileges but also removed all the titles following the release of the Epstein files.

“Many of us are delighted that he has finally decided to fight his corner. He’s been under fire for 15 long years and yet has never been charged, let alone convicted,” a friend of the ex-prince said.

“It’s the opposite of British justice – guilty until proven innocent is not how things should work in this country. Let’s hope this is the first stage of a long overdue fightback, and not the last.”