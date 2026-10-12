Ella Langley breaks silence after last-minute concert cancelation

Ella Langley breaks her silence after last-minute concert cancelation

Ella Langley has no regrets over her decision as she cares for the lives of people attending her concert.

​The 27-year-old country singer, who was ready to set the BOK Center's stage on fire on October 9 in Oklahoma, had to postpone the show at the last minute due to a security threat.

​Addressing the cancellation the following day during her show at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, the Choosin' Texas hitmaker shared that "the most important thing" to her "is the people around that love you and are there for you no matter what."

​As per a video posted online, Ella told the crowd, “When it comes to keeping you safe and making sure that this show is a safe place for us to come and enjoy our music, then it will happen. But the second it feels like it will not, I’m not doing it.”

​She went on to say, “I would have made yesterday’s decision 10 billion times over — and I’d do it tomorrow, and I’d do it the next day — because, while I’m grateful to get to do what I do, it’s not the most important thing in this life.

​The Be Her songstress further added, "The most important thing in this life is making sure you wake up every day and feel like, ‘You know what? I’m good today, and I’m so grateful to have woken up today.’"

​Ella's team announced the cancellation of her October 9 concert in a social media post reading. “Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show.”

​“This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team,” they added.