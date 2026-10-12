Keegan Allen shares 'painful' update after being violently attacked in armed robbery

Keegan Allen has shared a painful update after being violently robbed outside a grocery store in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor shared a close-up photo of his neck on his Instagram handle, in which the redness resulting from the attack is still clearly visible.

“Thank you all for such kind and caring messages. I’m on the mend," Keegan penned in the caption.

“Really grateful to God, law enforcement, medical and my friends and following for being so supportive,” he added. "God bless and be safe.”

On Thursday night, October 8, the Pretty Little Liars star left his fans worried after posting a shocking video of his bloodied face after getting robbed outside a grocery store in LA.

“These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” Keegan said on Instagram at that time.“They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch. Dammit.”

“West Hollywood is not safe anymore,” he continued “Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have!”

“God said no tonight,” the actor added. “My life for a watch.”

Security footage of the robbery posted by Keegan shows one of the masked suspects striking her on the head multiple times with the butt of a pistol, while the other held her under control at knifepoint.