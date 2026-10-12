Chris Rock on why he ended up acting in his own film 'Misty Green'

Chris Rock says he originally planned to stay behind the camera on his new film, Misty Green, and pictured Donald Glover in his role.

Rock, who wrote and directed the comedy-drama, ended up playing Jordan as well, a director who worked with Misty Green (starring Rosalind Eleazar), a fading actress trying to make a comeback.

He has now detailed how his own casting came “at the last minute.”

“It was a self-imposed ‘F*** being on camera,’” he told Variety. “I was actually imagining Donald Glover. He’s really hard to get. But I love him. We’re talking about another thing.”

The cast also includes Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick and Topher Grace. Rock said getting most of them was easy. “Everybody else was like, ‘I can’t wait to do this movie!’” he said.

Kaluuya, who plays Misty’s brother, was the exception. “Daniel was kind of retired,” Rock said. “I had to beg him.” He said he went to Kaluuya’s hotel and “definitely tap-danced.”

Kaluuya knew Eleazar from British theater, Rock said, and was the only one who really knew how good she was. “That’s what got him excited, more than anything.”