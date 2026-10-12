Rob Lowe’s son Matthew ties the knot with partner Emily
Gwyneth Paltrow officiated the wedding of Matthew and Emily
Gwyneth Paltrow has officiated at the wedding of Rob Lowe's son Matthew and his partner, Emily Markus.
Matthew, who is the eldest son of Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff, and his fiancée tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, according to Page Six.
The family’s longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow helmed the ceremony that included guests Katy Perry, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego-Saldana, as well as Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The groom's family, which also includes younger brother John Owen Lowe, were pictured sitting in the front row.
Matthew later shared a peek behind the scenes of his big day with Emily by sharing a selection of photos and videos to his Instagram Stories.
For the unversed, Emily and Matthew announced their engagement on July 3 last year with social media posts showing Matthew getting down on one knee and presenting Emily with a ring.
The family celebration took place less than two weeks after Matthew's 13-year-old cousin, Fiona Lowe, the second daughter of Lowe's brother, Emmy-winning director Chad Lowe, died by suicide on September 29.
Chad, his wife, Kim Painter, and their other two daughters, Mabel and Nixie, were also photographed among the guests at the ceremony.
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