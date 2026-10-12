Kelly Clarkson responds to Brooklyn store's apology: 'You're a liar'

Kelly Clarkson is once again hitting back at the New York store defending its staff's rude behavior.

Over the weekend, the Art of Play store apologized to the singer and explained that the item she had expressed interest in was not for sale.

“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the store penned. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale.”

Kelly reacted strongly to the store's statement on X within just a few hours.

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with," she penned. “So the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.'”

“That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it," the TV personality continued.

“By the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business," penned Kelly. "It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception.”

“Your store is really cool,” the Stronger hitmaker concluded. “Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

Kelly first criticized the store on Saturday, October 10, due to her negative shopping experience.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she shared on X.