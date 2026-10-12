Kelly Osbourne gives major life update amid health struggles

Kelly Osbourne has shared a major update about her health after revealing that she lost a significant amount of weight following the passing of her father Ozzy Osbourne.

“I didn’t know what I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” the 41-year-old TV personality told The Sun on Saturday.

Kelly further stated that since publicly acknowledging his significant weight loss, she has gained 30 pounds.

“When I saw them, I couldn’t f***ing believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else. It wasn’t an eating disorder. I just couldn’t do anything for myself. Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up," she said.

“In so many ways, I can’t even explain to you. But it’s also been really beautiful because I’ve learned that my grief is an honor, as I truly love someone that much," Kelly added.

The singer then admitted that she is struggling to cope with the death of her father Ozzy.

For those unaware, the Black Sabbath frontman breathed his last on July 22, 2025, after losing a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the Ozzy's family said in a statement read at the time.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," they added.