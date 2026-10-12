Demi Lovato turns heads at wild night out with Khloe Kardashian, Charli XCX

Demi Lovato is keeping it "chill" while spending quality time with her famous pals Charli XCX and Khloe Kardashian.

On Sunday, the Fast singer took to her Instagram account and shared a series of snaps featuring herself and her friends partying at MISTR’s National PrEP Day Celebration on Saturday, October 10.

​The 34-year-old singer and actress captioned the fun-filled post, “A very chill and casual evening."

Including Khloe and Charli, other stars who also joined Demi were Kesha, Phaedra Parks, Kim Petras and Meredith Marks.

​In one clip, Demi was spotted throwing dollar bills on a go-go dancer while vibing at the star-studded event at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

​The Confetti singer set the post with Tinashe’s club banger Melatonin.

​In the carousel, Charli was also captured performing onstage at the event.

​Other than the event spotlights, Demi also attached several solo snaps in the post, posing at different locations.

​At the party, which seemed full of fun, Demi must have stuck to her go-to mocktails amid her sobriety journey.

​Demi revealed previously how she enjoys parties with her no-alcohol concoction she makes with Caliwater, the cactus water brand for which she serves as an ambassador, investor and brand partner.

​“I’ve just become so accustomed to it that it’s second nature for me,” she told People back in February. “I haven’t drank so long, so I don’t even remember what it was like going out drinking.”