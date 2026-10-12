Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Garner as 'spectacular mother'

Ben Affleck has nothing but praise for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 54-year-old actor and filmmaker recently appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, where he lauded Jennifer as a "spectacular" mother of their children.

"Their mom is spectacular, and it always makes me feel like I’m coming up a little short," Ben said.

For those unaware, the Batman actor shares Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, with Jennifer.

Ben jokingly said that he tells his children that he's "doing about 75 percent as well as [their] mom."

"They’re like, ‘Maybe 40 percent'. I’m maxing out. Woo, B+!" he added.

Later, the Animals star clarified that despite the separation, he has immense respect for Jennifer and her parenting abilities.

"I respect her," Ben said. "I think the most important thing is having that mutual respect — being able to get along with that person."

Earlier this year, Jennifer also sang praise of Ben.

"My kids are a little bigger [now]. Their dad … has become this incredible coparent. And I have this unbelievable [business] partner who produces with me things that we control and are able to help keep in L.A. … I love making movies anywhere, but I really want to make movies at home," the 13 Going on 30 actress told Entertainment Weekly in July.