'Social Reckoning' creator unveils what makes Jeremy Strong 'the best' actor in Hollywood
Aaron Sorkin makes a bold claim about Jeremy Strong's acting
The Social Reckoning creator Aaron Sorkin has gushed over Jeremy Strong, calling him "the best American actor under 50".
The 45-year-old actor recently worked under Sorkin’s direction and portrayed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the follow-up to 2010's The Social Network.
In a recent chat with The Independent, the 65-year-old acclaimed director raved about Strong, saying, "I think [Strong] is the best American actor under 50 that there is"
And noted that working with Strong on the film was a "great" experience.
The screenwriter, praised for his "walk and talk" storytelling technique, added, "He’s phenomenal in the movie. I didn’t ever feel like he was straining at the leash to improvise or anything."
Elsewhere during the conversation, Sorkin revealed his own dream of becoming an actor when he was younger and admitted he regrets it now that it took him too long to start directing.
He confessed, "I wish I had started [directing] earlier."
Sorkin explained, "Because it’s agonising, looking back and thinking, ‘Next time I’ll know to do this, [or] not to do that.’ All I want when I’m done shooting a movie is to go back and shoot it again."
The Social Reckoning hit theaters in the United States on October 9.
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