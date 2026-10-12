Diane Keaton’s family remembers late actress on 1st death anniversary
Diane Keaton passed away after suffering from a bacterial pneumonia infection at age 79
Diane Keaton's children are paying a heartfelt tribute in loving memory of their late mother on her 1st death anniversary.
The late Academy Award-winning actress's kids, daughter Dexter White, 30, and son, Duke Keaton, 26, took to her Instagram account and penned a bittersweet note for Diane.
“One year without you, mom. It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once," Dexter penned along with a black-and-white photo of Diane at her wedding.
She continued, "I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you, have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you."
Dexter further shared how much she remembers Diane, adding, “It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here. I love you and I miss you. Always.”
Diane's son, Duke, posted a throwback post with the late actress, posting a carousel of three photos of himself with Keaton over the years.
Keeping the caption simple, the artist penned, “I love you Mom. Thinking of you every day."
For those unaware, Diane Keaton died of a bacterial pneumonia infection in October 2025. She was 79 at the time.
The Annie Hall star's close pal Sarah Paulson also paid a tribute on her death anniversary sharing that she was in disbelief that a full "one year" has passed since Diane's death.
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