Diane Keaton’s family remembers late actress on 1st death anniversary ​

Diane Keaton's children are paying a heartfelt tribute in loving memory of their late mother on her 1st death anniversary.

The late Academy Award-winning actress's kids, daughter Dexter White, 30, and son, Duke Keaton, 26, took to her Instagram account and penned a bittersweet note for Diane.

​“One year without you, mom. It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once," Dexter penned along with a black-and-white photo of Diane at her wedding.

​She continued, "I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you, have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you."

Dexter further shared how much she remembers Diane, adding, “It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here. I love you and I miss you. Always.”

​Diane's son, Duke, posted a throwback post with the late actress, posting a carousel of three photos of himself with Keaton over the years.

​Keeping the caption simple, the artist penned, “I love you Mom. Thinking of you every day."

​For those unaware, Diane Keaton died of a bacterial pneumonia infection in October 2025. She was 79 at the time.

​The Annie Hall star's close pal Sarah Paulson also paid a tribute on her death anniversary sharing that she was in disbelief that a full "one year" has passed since Diane's death.