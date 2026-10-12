The Beach Boys star John Stamos reveals Mike Love’s health struggle

John Stamos is sharing a heartbreaking health update about his longtime friend and Beach Boys bandmate Mike Love.

He discussed how the music legend is battling serious health issues, but refusing to step away from the stage.

The Full House star opened up in an emotional Instagram post, saying he's heading to Nashville to perform with Love at the Ryman Auditorium and isn't sure what the future holds for his friend.

Stamos says doctors, family and friends have urged Love to focus on his health, but the 85-year-old isn't listening, insisting he needs his band, fans and friends around him to keep him stable.

He wrote, "We hope he'll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don't know what the future holds. We have tonight."

The actor, who's performed alongside Love for 41 years, admitted it's been difficult watching someone he considers larger than life face such a frightening reality.

And he's preparing fans for the possibility that Love won't be quite the performer they're used to seeing but insists the music icon is still the same man everyone loves.

Stamos also reflected on Love officiating his wedding to wife Caitlin McHugh, calling him a father figure, mentor and someone who's become part of his family.

Love, by the way, is also the uncle of NBA star Kevin Love, his late brother, former NBA player Stan Love, was Kevin's father.

While John Stamos didn't reveal specifics of Mike Love's health struggles, however it might just seem that the update could be concerning.