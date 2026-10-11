Djibouti migrant boat capsizes, leaving 139 dead, including 15 children

The boat overturned near Guhere, north of the fishing town of Obock, during the night of 8-9 October

By Bisma Saleem
Published October 11, 2026
The boat overturned near Guhere, north of the fishing town of Obock, during the night of 8-9 October
The boat overturned near Guhere, north of the fishing town of Obock, during the night of 8-9 October 

At least 139 migrants, including 15 children, have died after a boat carrying 305 people capsized off the coast of Djibouti, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to The Guardian another 84 people remain missing, while 82 Ethiopian nationals survived the disaster.

The boat overturned near Guhere, north of the fishing town of Obock, during the night of 8-9 October while travelling from Djibouti to Yemen.

The UN migration agency described the incident as one of the deadliest recorded along the eastern migration route connecting the Horn of Africa to the Arabian peninsula.

“This is a devastating loss of life. Our thoughts are with the survivors and the families who have lost loved ones or remain without news of their relatives,” said Alexandre Coissac, IOM's chief of mission in Djibouti.

Authorities are continuing search and rescue operations, while local officials are providing medical treatment to survivors and arranging burials for victims.

The IOM is also providing healthcare, food and psychological support to 64 survivors at its migrant response centre in Obock.

The eastern route is used by hundreds of thousands of migrants annually, mainly from Ethiopia and Somalia, seeking employment and better opportunities in Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

However, the journey is extremely dangerous, with migrants facing intense heat, overcrowded boats and the risk of drowning while crossing the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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