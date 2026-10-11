Wealthy countries must spend ‘much more’ on climate than defence, COP31 host says
Turkey’s climate change minister, Murat Kurum, argued that climate change poses a major security threat requiring greater investment
Wealthy countries should spend significantly more on tackling climate change than on military defence, the president-designate of the upcoming COP31 climate summit has said.
Turkey’s climate change minister, Murat Kurum, argued that climate change poses a major security threat requiring greater investment.
His comments come as NATO members have pledged to increase defence spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035.
Asked whether countries should spend as much on climate action as defence, Kurum replied: “Much more. The climate issue is the security issue itself.”
Kurum made the remarks during preparatory climate talks in Fiji ahead of COP31, which will take place in Antalya, Turkey, in November.
Pacific island nations used the meetings to demand stronger action on rising sea levels, extreme weather and climate funding.
Australia’s climate minister, Chris Bowen, warned that vulnerable island countries receive only a small share of global climate finance.
Meanwhile, Kurum expressed uncertainty about whether COP31 should seek another agreement explicitly calling for a transition away from fossil fuels.
He suggested countries could instead focus on expanding cleaner energy sources.
Turkey and Australia are backing a target for electricity to provide 35 percent of global energy needs by 2035.
However, climate campaigners have criticised both countries for supporting new coal and gas developments while hosting international climate negotiations.
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