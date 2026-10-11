Britain defends Zelenskyy as Trump blames Ukraine for rising US diesel prices

Britain has reaffirmed its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after US President Donald Trump called for him to be replaced and announced a controversial deal to purchase Russian diesel.

According to The Guardian, UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said Ukrainians alone should decide who leads their country.

“We stand with Ukraine. We stand with President Zelenskyy,” Streeting told the BBC on Sunday.

Trump accused Zelenskyy of failing to negotiate peace with Russia and blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries for rising American diesel prices.

Zelenskyy criticised Washington's decision to purchase Russian fuel, warning that the revenue could help finance Moscow's war.

Streeting suggested Trump was facing political pressure over rising energy costs ahead of November's US midterm elections.

“We would obviously prefer a stronger approach on sanctions,” he told Sky News.

However, Streeting stressed that Britain wanted to maintain western unity and avoid escalating tensions with Washington.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also reaffirmed his government's support for Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy on Saturday.