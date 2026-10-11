Zelensky signals willingness to accept 'energy ceasefire' but sets condition
Zelensky, aside from the condition, says he was unaware of a deal Trump announced
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signalled his willingness to accept the 'energy ceasefire' his U.S. counterpart, Trump, announced today, but added he was unaware of any such agreement.
The Ukrainian head, however, pinned the responsibility on agreeing to the ceasefire on Russia, stating, “If the Russians accept an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will give its approval.
Zelensky also added, “If President Trump negotiated this with Putin, tell us when this ceasefire will take effect. We are ready and will accept it."
Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported his remarks, and less than an hour later, Trump announced on Truth Social, stating, “Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”
Moscow's immediate response, however, is also unclear. Still, Trump's announcement came after he called on Ukrainians to have a new president, a scathing attack on Zelensky, who already has a mixed relationship with the U.S. president.
“It's time for Ukraine to get a new president,” Trump earlier said, alleging that Zelensky could have settled the conflict “many, many times" but had decided not to do so.
Additionally, frictions previously sharpened in Ukraine over its ties with the Trump administration over the latter's inked deal to import diesel from Russia.
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