ICE agent caught on camera hitting man with vehicle during Houston operation

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent struck a man with a vehicle during a pursuit in Texas on Saturday, leaving him hospitalised with a broken leg.

The incident occurred in north-west Harris County, near Houston, as ICE agents attempted to arrest Jose Mendoza-Cervantes.

Authorities said Mendoza-Cervantes and another man, Miguel Parra-Hernandez, exited a vehicle during the operation.

Surveillance footage showed an ICE agent pursuing Parra-Hernandez before striking him with a car.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Parra-Hernandez suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said agents were attempting to arrest Mendoza-Cervantes, who was subject to a final deportation order.

According to DHS, Mendoza-Cervantes had previously been arrested several times for driving under the influence and unlawful firearm possession. He remained at large as of Saturday morning.

Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones condemned the incident and called for ICE to provide investigators with relevant video footage.

“Under the Trump administration, ICE has brought chaos and destruction to communities across our country,” Briones said.