France backs Carney’s handling of Trump and pushes for stronger Canada-EU alliance

France has praised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s handling of trade tensions with US President Donald Trump, describing Canada’s response to American demands as “exemplary.”

France’s new ambassador to Canada, Hélène Farnaud-Defromont, said European leaders admire Carney’s firm but measured approach to Washington, according to The Canadian Press.

“The stance, which is both very calm and very determined, by Canadian leaders in the face of demands from the U.S. that are, after all, extremely radical is really an attitude that commands admiration in Europe and … in France in particular,” she said.

Carney suspended trade negotiations with Washington in August, accusing the Trump administration of introducing new demands at the last minute.

The ambassador said France now wants to strengthen its relationship with Canada amid growing global economic and political uncertainty.

She identified defence, aerospace, energy, artificial intelligence and quantum technology as key areas for closer co-operation.

France also hopes to expand economic ties as Canada and the European Union prepare for a bilateral summit later this month.

Farnaud-Defromont said both countries share democratic values and could benefit from stronger strategic partnerships.

“We have a bilateral relationship that is very good, comprehensive and substantial, but we believe we can achieve even more together, in areas that are truly strategic,” she said.

She urged both sides to act quickly rather than spend years negotiating the details of a new partnership.