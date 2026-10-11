Abdul El-Sayed accuses Trump and Mike Rogers of threatening US democracy

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has warned that his party must secure overwhelming victories in the upcoming midterm elections to prevent Republicans from challenging the results.

Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday, El-Sayed said Democrats needed to “win by massive numbers” to ensure the outcome “is unquestionable.”

“Donald Trump has already threatened to do what he did in 2020, which is deny the outcomes of an election,” he said.

El-Sayed also accused his Republican opponent, former congressman Mike Rogers, of questioning past election results.

“I am concerned that Donald Trump and Mike Rogers are not committed to the institution of our democracy,” he added.

However, Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he would accept the midterm results regardless of the winner.

“Of course I will. But we don’t want cheating,” Trump said.

Trump previously made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in Michigan following his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden. Those allegations were rejected in court.

El-Sayed said he remained confident about attracting former Trump supporters through his campaign's focus on healthcare affordability and economic issues.

The former public health official has advocated for Medicare for All and stronger action against corporate influence in politics.