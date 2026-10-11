Indonesia relocates endangered Great Apes to safety after Borneo wildfires

Indonesian authorities and wildlife conservationists have successfully relocated eight endangered great apes or orangutans to safety following a wave of destructive wildfires on the island of Borneo.

The recent rescue operation involved three mother-and-offspring pairs and two adolescent males that were driven out of their natural habitats by advancing blazes.

Teams from the West Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency and the YIARI wildlife foundation transported the primates to the Batu Nyambu protected forest.

The grueling journey required hours of travel by car, boat, and foot to ensure the animals reached a secure reserve.

The Southeast ‌Asian nation is battling its most intense wildfires in 11 years, mainly on Sumatra and Borneo islands, and the government has warned the blazes could continue until November, aggravated by the El Niño weather pattern.

Three mother-child pairs and two adolescent male orangutans were among those rescued between August ⁠and September from several locations, the Indonesian government and wildlife foundation, Yayasan Inisiasi Alam Rehabilitasi Indonesia (YIARI) said in a statement.

"Their relocation to Batu Nyambu protected forest is expected to give the eight orangutans a chance to return to living naturally," the statement read.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, Orangutans or great Apes are critically endangered great apes found in the wild only on the Southeast Asian islands of Borneo and Sumatra, with Indonesia home to all three recognized species.

Populations of these wild animals have declined due ‌to ⁠deforestation, wildfires and poaching.

Conservation groups report that 46 orangutans have been rescued from fire-threatened zones since August.

Officials hope this latest relocation will give the primates a viable chance to re-adapt to living safely in the wild as seasonal fires continue to endanger vulnerable species across the region.