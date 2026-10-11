Will Ukraine stop hitting Russian refineries? Zelensky sets a condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine is ready to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow calls off its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure after US President Donald Trump ordered Kyiv to cease its strikes unconditionally.

Earlier, Trump blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for raising US diesel prices and said Zelensky had better stop right now adding that Ukraine should replace him as leader because he dropped the ball on several negotiations with Moscow.

The major rise in global diesel prices which followed the outbreak of the Iran war in February has become a political disadvantage for Trump’s Republican Party ahead of next month’s midterm elections when the opposition Democrats could win majorities in one or both chambers of Congress.

On Sunday, Zelensky repeated Ukraine’s consistent willingness to stop attacks on Russian refineries only as part of a mutual agreement which would require Moscow to halt its own strikes on Ukrainian power infrastructure.

According to analysts, Trump’s agreement with Moscow was unlikely to lead to a prolonged suspension of fuel prices as export volumes still remain much lower than what Russia commonly exports when its refineries are not under attack.

Zelensky said he would extend talks with European leaders on Sunday and there were routine dialogues regarding supplementary air defense assistance including ammunition for combat aircraft that are used to down Russia’s jet-powered drones.

Ukrainian Andrii Sybiha is scheduled to take part in a European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday to discuss intensifying economic penalties on Russia and fast-tracking Ukraine’s European integration talks.