Poland investigates threat against PM Donald Tusk and defense minister

Polish authorities are investigating intelligence regarding a potential attack targeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson announced on social media that Polish police received credible information regarding a possible threat against the top officials.

In response, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński and Special Services Coordinator Tomasz Siemoniak ordered security measures to be rapidly deployed, and an emergency security meeting has been scheduled at the Counter-Terrorism Centre of the Internal Security Agency (ABW).

"Following information received by the Polish Police regarding a possible attack ...Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński, and the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Tomasz Siemoniak, have ordered action to be taken in this matter," spokesperson Karolina Galecka wrote.

While violent crime is relatively rare in Poland, the country is deeply polarized politically and has faced security threats due to its proximity to the war ⁠in Ukraine.

Sunday's announcement came as authorities in Poland have been ⁠on high alert following a wave of violence in schools that resulted in the death of a caretaker on Thursday.

In August, police detained a 23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians.

In 2024, Tusk said he received ⁠threats after an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

As reported, the latest alert comes during a tense period in Poland amid a recent wave of domestic security incidents, school violence, and heightened concerns over foreign-linked disinformation campaigns.