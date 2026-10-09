Hugh Hefner's widow sends Jessica Biel stern warning over Playboy movie role

Hugh Hefner's widow has asked Jessica Biel to rethink playing her late husband's "wife" in the upcoming movie inspired by the Playboy universe.

Hefner's widow, Crystal Harris, who remained married to Hefner for four years until he passed in 2017 at the age of 91, took to her social media and issued a request in an Instagram private message to the Better Sister actress, who will reportedly play a fictional wife of the late Playboy founder in the Lorraine Nicholson’s new movie Playmates.

Harris stated in the message, which she publicly shared in an October 8 post, "Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner’s ‘wife’ if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playboy world."

​Harris continued, "I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in that relationship."

​She also claimed, "Many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well. There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors."

Expressing her concern, Harris added, "I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it before helping Hollywood turn it back into nostalgia."

​Harris is currently married to businessman James Ward.

​She previously claimed to have an "emotionally abusive" and "very restrictive" relationship with Hefner.

​Harris told E News back in 2024 that she "cared for" Hefner, but she "never truly" loved him.

​The former Playboy Playmate added, "It's hard to be in love with someone who wants multiple people in the bedroom and really only cares about themselves and their own needs and wants."

For those unversed, Hefner first tied the knot to Mildred Williams in 1949 and welcomed two kids, daughter Christie Hefner, 73, and son David Hefner, 71. The pair parted ways in 1959.

Hefner then married Kimberley Conrad in 1989 and welcomed kids Marston Hefner, 36, and Cooper Hefner, 35, before separating 10 years later.