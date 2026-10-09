Hurricane Isaias could approach Category 3 threatening Gulf Coast with flooding

The Category 2 hurricane had sustained winds of 100 mph as of Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center

By Bisma Saleem
Published October 09, 2026
he Category 2 hurricane had sustained winds of 100 mph as of Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center
he Category 2 hurricane had sustained winds of 100 mph as of Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Isaias could strengthen overnight as it moves across unusually warm Gulf waters towards the US Gulf Coast, with landfall expected early on Saturday.

According to CNN, the Category 2 hurricane had sustained winds of 100 mph as of Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was located less than 300 miles south of Louisiana and was moving at 13 mph, up from 9 mph earlier in the day.

Forecasters say Isaias could approach Category 3 strength as it passes over a deep pocket of warm ocean water, which could provide additional energy.

However, increasing wind shear is expected to weaken the hurricane before landfall, although it could still bring dangerous conditions.

Officials have urged residents in the storm’s projected path to evacuate, while others have begun stocking up on food, fuel and emergency supplies.

Several schools and airports have announced closures, while Amtrak has cancelled its Mardi Gras Service between New Orleans and Mobile through Sunday.

Parts of Florida, Georgia and Alabama are also under states of emergency.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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